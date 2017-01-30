Syrian-Lebanese NGO head joins Forbes 30 under 30

While making it onto the Forbes 30 under 30 will provide opportunities for Syrian-Lebanese activist Rouba Mhaissen, she said it also comes with a responsibility to use her success to further champion her cause. Mhaissen was recognized in the 2017 Law and Policy subset category of the Forbes magazine's much-coveted list of young innovators for the work she has done supporting refugees since the start of the Syrian conflict in 2011 that led to the displacement of millions.



Mhaissen is the founder and director of SAWA for Development and Aid, a non-profit organization supporting Syrian refugees in Lebanon since 2011 .



Mhaissen said she never thought that what began as a reaction to the start of the Syrian conflict would become an organization that provides broad assistance to Syrian refugees, but Mhaissen took the issue seriously from the start and began campaigning in schools, universities and community centers in Europe and several other countries to raise awareness.



This sense of responsibility is ongoing and growing according to Mhaissen, who acknowledged it can be overwhelming. She has spoken openly about the sense of loss and sadness that activists working on the Syrian crisis sometimes experience in the face of the knowledge that more should be done.

...