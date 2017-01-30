Lebanese comedians breaking barriers with humor

As the Middle East arm of U.S. TV channel Comedy Central scheduled its first commissioned local Arab standup series, four Lebanese comedians seize the opportunity to share laughs and push the boundaries of Lebanese and Arab society. The show will be the first standup comedy series featuring local Arab comics to be produced by Comedy Central Arabia.



Comedians have come from multiple countries across the region.



Kamal, who recently appeared on a live broadcast of LBCI's comedy show B B CHI, refers to himself as a "dark social critic".



Despite these cases, Elie Iskandar, another Lebanese comedian featured in the standup series, considers censorship in Lebanon to be less aggressive than anywhere else in the entire region.



Tarabay, who said he riffs on negativity in his dark comic style, sees the new Comedy Central show with optimistic positivity.



Kamal, Iskandar, Tarabay and Karim Mata, who is half Lebanese and half Egyptian, will be featured alongside a group of other Arab comics in Comedy Central Arabia's first local production of standup comedians.

...