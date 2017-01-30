Trump travel ban lands in Beirut

A Syrian Christian Orthodox family were returned to Beirut Sunday after being denied entry to the United States following a travel ban enacted by the country's new President Donald Trump.



Trump signed the executive order implementing the ban with immediate effect Friday, sparking widespread national and international protest and criticism.



Trump Friday signed an executive order banning entry to the U.S. for citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for the next 90 days.



However, the order also sought to provide exceptions for refugees fleeing religious persecution, a move Trump separately said was aimed at helping Christians in Syria to leave.



However, the implementation of the executive order at U.S. airports still led to the Christian Orthodox family of six being deported back to Beirut after arriving at Philadelphia International Airport via Doha, Qatar.



Trump's call for greater protection for Christians in the Middle East while simultaneously banning all Syrian refugees fleeing the country has led to confusion among the country's Christian community.

...