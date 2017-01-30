Prominent Alawite sheikh laid to rest in Tripoli

Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel-Latif Derian Sunday offered his condolences to the family of the recently deceased Sheikh Assad Assi in a show of Muslim unity, state media reported.



Assi, the head of the Islamic Alawite Council, passed away Saturday following a long illness.



Derian then praised Assi's efforts to unite the Lebanese, and Muslims in particular, by maintaining positive communication with the heads of all the religious sects in Lebanon.



Tripoli's Mufti Sheikh Malek Shaar also offered his condolences to Assi's family, adding that he hoped for further national unity among the Lebanese.

