Lebanon speaker says no progress in vote law talks

Speaker Nabih Berri has said that no progress has been made in talks over a new voting system for Lebanon and rejected any draft law that does not abide by the applied norms.



However, the speaker added that the four-party committee was exerting efforts to reach an agreement.



President Michel Aoun was reportedly happy with the endeavors made by the quadripartite committee.



However, Progressive Socialist Party leader MP Walid Jumblatt is still holding onto his recently declared position on supporting the 1960 law.

...