Beirut building evacuated over collapse fears

A three-story building constructed in 1945 was evacuated Monday morning by police over safety concerns.



Several old buildings in Beirut have collapsed entirely or partially in recent years.



Celina al-Murr, who resides in the building, told LBCI that one of the columns crumbled Sunday night.



Murr added that the landlord should fix the building before he demands a rent hike.



The new rent law says that tenants under the pre-1992 rental contracts will face yearly rent increases over a six-year period, until annual rental costs reach 4 percent of the property's market value.

