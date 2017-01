The joint Palestinian security forces Monday defused a 300 kgs bomb located in a south Lebanon refugee camp, a security source told The Daily Star.



The bomb was defused by an explosives expert, the source added.



Ain al-Hilweh is the largest Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon.



The Higher Palestinian Security Committee also provided Army Intelligence with a security document Saturday, which pledged the handover and prosecution of fugitives seeking refuge in Ain al-Hilweh.

...