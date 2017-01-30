Hama-based rebel group withdraws from Syria ceasefire: statement

A rebel group fighting under the Free Syrian Army banner in northwest Syria has withdrawn from a shaky nationwide ceasefire, blaming the government and its allies for violations.



Fighting and airstrikes have plagued the ceasefire between the government and rebel groups since it took effect in late December, with the combatants accusing each other of violations.



The Syrian conflict pits Assad's government, backed by Russia and Iran, against an array of mostly Sunni rebel groups, including some supported by Turkey, Gulf monarchies, and the United States.

...