Around 14 activists stood trial Monday before the Military Tribunal over protest-related charges.



Asaad Thebian, an activist and the co-founder of the prominent You Stink group, told The Daily Star that he wondered how the activists were standing trial, while senior officials who took part in the country's 15-year Civil War were enjoying freedom.



As the activists stood trial, a group of protesters rallied outside the Military Court in Beirut's Mathaf area to denounce the trials.

...