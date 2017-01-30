Palestinian survives assassination attempt

SIDON: The following security-related developments occurred across Lebanon over the weekend: PALESTINIAN EMBASSY OFFICIAL SURVIVES ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT The chief of intelligence at the Palestinian Embassy in Lebanon, Brig. Gen. Ismail Sharrouf, survived an assassination attempt Sunday in the southern city of Sidon.



Sharrouf was allegedly referring to members of the pro-Hezbollah Palestinian faction Ansar Allah, who live in nearby residential building.



PALESTINIANS PROVIDE ARMY WITH INTELLIGENCE SECURITY DOCUMENT The Higher Palestinian Security Committee provided Army Intelligence with a security document Saturday that pledged the handover and prosecution of fugitives seeking refuge in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ain al-Hilweh, Palestinian sources said.



Gen. Khodr Hammoud, and presented him with the document that sets out a plan for Palestinian factions to re-establish and maintain control of security in the camp.

...