PSP, Kataeb accuse vote law committee of favoritism

A four-party committee struggling to agree on a new voting system came under fire Monday by MP Walid Jumblatt's bloc and the Kataeb Party, which accused it of seeking to eliminate other parties with its hybrid proposals, casting doubts about attempts to forge an electoral law ahead of the Feb. 21 deadline for the upcoming parliamentary polls.



Speaking to reporters after meeting with Kataeb Party leader MP Sami Gemayel at the party's headquarters in Beirut's Saifi neighborhood, MP Akram Chehayeb reiterated the Progressive Socialist Party's rejection of a proportional vote law.



Bassil said in a TV interview Sunday evening that the committee was pondering a hybrid law formula that calls for electing a part of parliamentary seats under a majoritarian system and another part under a proportional vote law.



Lebanese parties are divided over adopting a proportional electoral law or a hybrid law that include aspects of the proportional and the 1960 winner-take-all systems.



Future Movement MP Ammar Houri said a hybrid vote law was the best formula in "this transitional stage".

...