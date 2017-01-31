Controversial south Beirut landfill ordered shut

A Lebanese judge will issue Tuesday his ruling on a controversial landfill south of Beirut that will either be shutdown permanently or remain open.



Judge of Urgent Matters Hasan Hamdan will take his decision a week after he had adjourned the decisio, allowing trash to continue being taken to the Costa Brava landfill.



Hamdan had previously requested the landfill to shut on Jan. 11 due to the issue of birds, pending a solution. He then issued a decision to reopen Costa Brava on Jan. 16 for eight days after garbage began accumulating in areas serviced by the landfill.

...