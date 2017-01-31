Abu Faour warns of 'coup' against Lebanon's Taif Accord

Former Minister Wael Abu Faour Tuesday accused a government committee working on a new parliamentary election law of attempting a "coup" on Lebanon's Constitution, reiterating that any new parliamentary vote law must based on the Taif Accord.



Abu Faour, who heads the Democratic Gathering Bloc, told reporters that rival politicians have dropped discussions of a completely proportional election system in favor of a "wicked" hybrid law.



The Progressive Socialist Party's official remarks target a four-party committee, comprising Free Patriotic Movement leader and Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, Finance Minister Ali Hasan Khalil from the Amal Movement, Nader Hariri, chief of Prime Minister Saad Hariri's staff, and MP Ali Fayyad from Hezbollah.

...