World Bank shows interest in financing Lebanon's rapid transit system: Fenianos

The World Bank has shown interest in financing a proposed public transportation project after a meeting with Lebanon's Minister of Public Works and Transport Youssef Fenianos on Tuesday.



The proposed rapid transport project would link the greater Beirut area to the northern area of Lebanon along the coastline, said a statement by Fenianos' press office.



""We must take steps to begin this operation with the goal of genuinely improving the public transportation sector, and to [begin laying] the foundation for its future development," the statement quoted Fenianos as saying to World Bank's Transport and Communications expert Ziad Nakad.

