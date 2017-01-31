BEIRUT

Lebanon News

World Bank shows interest in financing Lebanon's rapid transit system: Fenianos

Drivers and commuters should expect traffic snarls in the area between Beshara Khoury Street and Damascus Road near Sodeco, where road works have forced motorists into taking detours. At right, vehicles arriving from the direction of Mathaf via Damascus Road are no longer able to make a left turn and head toward the neighborhoods of Basta and Ras Beirut, due to the temporary traffic arrangements in place.

The Daily Star

 

Recommended

Advertisement

Comments

Your feedback is important to us!

We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.

Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.

Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)

comments powered by Disqus

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE

Interested in knowing more about this story?

Click here