U.S. ambassador marks early American Independence Day

United States Ambassador to Lebanon Elizabeth Richard highlighted the continuous journey toward democracy in celebration of America's Independence with Lebanese officials several days in advance at the Faqra archaeological site in Kfar Zebian.



Richard proceeded to address the current political climate in the U.S., commenting that the democratic process was currently challenging society through "passionate debate". After focusing on the United States own hurdles, the ambassador noted that obstacles were faced by all democratic countries, including Lebanon.



The U.S. and Lebanon have taken part in nearly 200 years of diplomatic relations, marked by a number of prestigious American institutions in the country such as the American University of Beirut.

