Jreissati heads to Naqoura, gets briefing on Blue Line situation

The head of the U.N. peacekeeping force in Lebanon expressed thanks to the Lebanese government for its ongoing and serious commitment to Security Council Resolution 1701 Friday as Justice Minister Salim Jreissati visited the force's headquarters in south Lebanon.



Gen. Michael Beary escorted Jreissati and his delegation of 12 senior judges and ministry officials from Beirut to UNIFIL's Sector East base in Marjayoun and then to Mission HQ in Naqoura.



Beary in his briefing to the delegation said the situation along the Blue Line still remains calm and stable.

