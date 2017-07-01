We must defend oil rights, Berri tells Kaag

Lebanon must maintain any oil resources and not relinquish its rights, Speaker Nabih Berri told United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon Sigrid Kaag Friday as the pair met to discuss recent developments and international assistance to demark Lebanon's maritime border. The meeting at his Ain al-Tineh residence came days after the speaker claimed that the United Nations would assist in demarking Lebanon's disputed southern maritime border with Israel.



During Berri's weekly meeting with lawmakers Wednesday, he initiallyannounced that the U.N. was "willing" to help Lebanon demarcate its border. The Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon did not confirm Berri's statement at the time and declined to comment on the issue.



A maritime border was agreed between Cyprus and Lebanon in 2007 but Lebanon's Parliament never ratified the deal. Cyprus agreed its maritime borders with Israel in 2010 using the same southern point referenced in the deal with Lebanon.

