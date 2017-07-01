Army steps up pre-emptive strikes against extremists

Elite Lebanese Army units launched a pre-emptive strike against terrorist groups on the border with Syria Friday that led to the death of five suicide bombers, a refugee girl and the wounding of seven soldiers as well as the detention of some 360 militant suspects.



Lebanese Army chief Gen. Joseph Aoun visited the area later in the day to follow up on the situation on the ground. A military statement said Aoun stressed that the Army would keep working with the utmost care to prevent casualties among civilians during operations or raids and that Friday's incident was yet another symbol that the Army would go after any terrorist or sleeper cells inside Lebanese territories.



Amouri reportedly has been running Nawar camp for a year, as he was preparing to carry out terror attacks against the Army in Arsal.



Malaeb contrasted Friday's raid by the Army with those conducted during the previous years of political vacuum in Lebanon.



However, Malaeb recalled an agreement reached by the Army last summer during the return of kidnapped soldiers.

