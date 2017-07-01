Lebanese politicians praise Army for militant crackdown

Lebanese politicians Saturday showered the Lebanese Army with praise for its operation against militants on Lebanon's eastern border.



Elite Lebanese Army units Friday launched a pre-emptive strike against terrorist groups on the border with Syria, in which the Army detained some 360 militant suspects.



The Lebanese Army and other security agencies have been cracking down on extremist sleeper cells across the country.



The eastern border with Syria has also witnessed armed confrontations between the Lebanese Army and militants holed in the rugged mountains.

