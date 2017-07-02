Ain al-Hilweh Islamists threaten Palestinian factions with retaliation over the handover of a key terror suspect

Ain al-Hilweh extremists threaten Palestinian factions with retaliation over the handover of a key terror suspect



SIDON, Lebanon: Extremists in south Lebanon's Ain al-Hilweh threatened Palestinian factions Sunday with retaliation over the handover of a key terror suspect from the camp, a source told The Daily Star.



For its part, Osbat al-Ansar defended the surrender of the suspect and stressed that it will be ready to hand over any persons suspected of terror acts to the Lebanese authorities, in order to keep the extremist threat at bay.

...