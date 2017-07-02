Hezbollah minister calls for prompt resolution to pending wage hike bill

Hezbollah's Sports Minister Mohammad Fneish Sunday called for a prompt resolution to pending parliamentary salary scale bill discussions, state media reported.



A split among lawmakers over the financing of the $800 million salary scale bill thwarted a Parliament session in March, putting the bill in jeopardy.



However, Speaker Nabih Berri said in June that the bill would top the agenda when Parliament's general assembly convenes in July.



The government has been working on a wage hike for civil servants, from which private sector employees would benefit, since 2012, but the bill has languished in Parliament.

...