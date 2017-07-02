Geagea confident of LF win in parliamentary elections

Lebanese Forces (LF) chief Samir Geagea Sunday voiced confidence of a large win for his party in the 2018 Parliamentary elections, and said that electoral alliances have not been finalized, the National News Agency reported.



Parliament endorsed a new electoral law on Jun. 15, dividing Lebanon into 15 electoral constituencies based on proportionality.



Voters will be eligible to a preferential vote for a single candidate, a demand initially proposed by FPM leader, Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, to ensure adequate representation of Christians in the Parliament.



Geagea criticized those who oppose the new electoral law as concentrating the preservation of the balance of power to current political figures.



Geagea warned "the vision of political parties for the elections should not be restricted to Parliament and Cabinet seats.

...