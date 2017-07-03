Chouf vote alliance must fortify reconciliation

Any political alliances in the elections expected next year would have to preserve the 2001 Mountain Reconciliation agreement, the Progressive Socialist Party's senior media officer Rami Rayess said as he talked over the new vote law with The Daily Star. As elections based on the newly endorsed proportional vote law are slated for spring/summer 2018, Rayess explained that the top priority for the PSP regarding electoral alliances in its heartland around the Chouf and Mount Lebanon was to fortify the reconciliation agreement between local Christians and Druze in 2001 .



As the new electoral law stipulates that the Chouf and Aley districts will become a single electoral constituency, Rayess said the PSP is open to different alliances, including one with the Free Patriotic Movement.



However, Rayess said the PSP's vision over a possible alliance with the Future Movement is still not clear.



With all parties likely to be impacted, Rayess said the PSP's technical teams were still studying the law in order to find the best way to approach the elections.

...