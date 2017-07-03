Hariri to graduates: Don’t leave Lebanon

The economic future of Lebanon rests on the innovation and adaptive nature of the country's youth, Prime Minister Saad Hariri said at a graduation ceremony at Antonine University in Mount Lebanon's Baabda over the weekend.



In his speech, the prime minister acknowledged the responsibility of the politicians to create and sustain stability so the economy may grow, calling it his "first mission as prime minister" to find job opportunities for the Lebanese youth.



Hariri called on the new graduates to embrace the challenges and opportunities presented by technological development, citing a recent graduation speech given at Harvard University by Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg.



Hariri also encouraged higher enrollment in technical education versus classical universities as a way to improve job prospects for young people.

