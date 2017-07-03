Consensus in Ain al-Hilweh on handover

The move by Palestinian factions to hand a high-profile suspect hiding in the south Lebanon refugee camp of Ain al-Hilweh over to the Lebanese state was done to protect both Palestinian and Lebanese communities, a Hamas Movement official said Sunday. In the early hours of Saturday, Hamas Movement and Osbat al-Ansar arrested and handed Khaled Massaad, also known as Khaled al-Sayyed, over to General Security and Army Intelligence at the western entrance of the Ain al-Hilweh camp.



Abdel-Hadi explained that the factions understood the gravity of the situation from the statements issued by a number of Lebanese officials over Massaad's involvement in acts that affect Lebanon's security.



Statements reportedly issued by Al-Shabab al-Muslim had threatened Palestinian factions over the handover.



However, in the later statement the group praised the Hamas Movement and Osbat al-Ansar for the move.



Sidon MP Bahia Hariri Sunday praised the "responsible" move taken by Palestinian factions by handing over Massaad, saying that it prevents the camp being used as a means to target Lebanon.

...