Billowing fire in the Bekaa kills one, displaces refugees

A large fire erupted Sunday in an informal tented settlement for Syrian refugees in east Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, claiming the life of one child and displacing the residents.



Speaking from the scene early Sunday evening, Zapater added that the agency was in the process of working with the local mayor and the landlord to deal with the consequences of the fire and to ensure that necessary steps were taken to allow residents to return to their camp and rebuild.



The statement added that an adjacent wheat field and a nearby pickup truck also caught fire.



According to United Nations Refugee Agency spokesperson Dana Sleiman, a UNHCR team on the ground suspects the fire was caused by a cooking stove.

