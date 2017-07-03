Cabinet poised to follow up on electricity plan, appointments

The Cabinet is set to meet this week to discuss some 92 items and follow up on the government's controversial electricity reform plan, ministerial sources said Sunday.



With the electricity issue being the first item on the agenda, the Cabinet is expected to discuss a report to be presented by Energy Minister Cesar Abi Khalil based on the report he had received from the government Tenders Department concerning his plan to lease two power barges to increase electricity supply over the summer.



In the operation, during which the Army detained some 360 militant suspects, five suicide bombers blew themselves up, killing one refugee girl and wounding seven soldiers.



In line with the implementation of the Baabda Document, a ministerial source said that the next Cabinet session on July 12 would approve some key appointments to fill a number of vacant Grade 1 posts.

...