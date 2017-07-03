FENASOL demands $800 minimum wage, prioritize Lebanese

The National Federation of Worker and Employee Trade Unions in Lebanon (FENASOL) Monday called for a raise in the minimum wage and for the prioritization of Lebanese employees, state media reported.



The state-run National News Agency announced that FENASOL had called on the government to expedite the approval of the salary scale, as well as a raise in the minimum wage and the return of family compensation to a minimum of 75 percent.



Cabinet agreed on Lebanon's first draft state budget in 12 years last month, but the salary scale was not included as it has yet to be finalized.

