Bassil launches new Jiyyeh power plant

Foreign Minister and Free Patriotic Movement head Gebran Bassil Monday represented President Michel Aoun at the launching the new power plant in Jiyyeh.



Bassil cut the ribbon and toured the premises with Abi Khalil and several of the power plants' engineers.



This power plant was part of an electricity plan agreed on in 2010 .



Speaking at a news briefing, the Abi Khalil said that his power plan, which consists of five sections, was based on a previous scheme by Bassil in 2010, when he was Energy and Water Minister.

...