Tripoli tops Hariri's list for economic development

Prime Minister Saad Hariri Monday said that Tripoli will be the first region to be discussed as part of a nation-wide economic development plan in the works.



Hariri has held meetings with municipality officials from across Lebanon since the start of the new year to discuss needs and issues that require economic and infrastructural development.



"We agree with Prime Minister Hariri's viewpoint ... on the importance of igniting north [Lebanon's] economy through investment more than services," Dabousi said in a statement after the meeting.



He also said that the delegation proposed that the Lebanese government designate Tripoli as its "economic capital".

