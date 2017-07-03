Merehbi, Lazzarini visit site of Bekaa Valley blaze

The U.N. Refugee Agency and local organizations responded to a fire which erupted Sunday in the Qubb Elias informal settlement for Syrian refugees in the Bekaa Valley, resulting in the death of a two-year-old child.



The statement countiued on to say that the U.N. Refugee Agency was greatly encouraged by the immediate mobilization of local municipalities and various humanitarian actors including local organizations.



UNHCR and Save the Children, an international NGO, are currently assessing the affected areas in preparation for re-graveling of the informal settlement before new tents are erected.

