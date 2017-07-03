Arrested terror handler planning 'hellish' attack on Beirut airport: local newspaper

A terror cell whose handler was arrested over the weekend in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ain al-Hilweh was planning an attack on Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Addiyar newspaper reported Tuesday.



The paper also confirmed that Khaled Massaad, also known as Khaled al-Sayyed who is also believed to have organized failed attacks during the Holy month of Ramadan, was handed over by Osbat al-Ansar and Hamas after pressure from Lebanese authorities.



Led by deputy chair of the Hamas political bureau Musa Abu Marzouk, Ibrahim informed the delegation that Palestinian factions need to work together to hand Massaad over, the newspaper reported.



Ibrahim also informed the Hamas delegation that Massaad was coordinating with the network that was arrested to carry out attacks across Lebanon.



For 18 days Hamas reportedly worked on locating Massaad.

...