Married women barred from diplomatic corps

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry is facing criticism for barring married women from sitting exams for a new intake of civil servants, the result of a several years' delay in ratifying an amendment to a 1971 law. The controversy was a result of an announcement on the Civil Service Council website on June 29 that exams would be held on Aug. 26 to fill 26 vacant Grade 3 posts in the Foreign Ministry.



The decision, the announcement read, is based on Paragraph 4 of Article 12 of a draft law issued in a decree released in 1971, numbered 1306 .



This issue raised by Paragraph 4 has previously been criticized by women's rights organizations, which prompted Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil in 2015 to sign a draft law aimed at amending the ministry's organizational system.

...