Violence mars weekend calm after camp handover

The cautious calm in south Lebanon's Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp since a key terror suspect was handed over to Lebanese authorities during the weekend deteriorated Monday with a brief shootout. Tension between members from Osbat al-Ansar and a hard-line group emerged in the afternoon in the camp before being contained.



Early morning hours Saturday, Osbat al-Ansar and Hamas Movement handed Massaad over to General Security and Army Intelligence at the western entrance of the Ain al-Hilweh camp.



Monday's incident came as a meeting was being held between Osbat al-Ansar and the Islamic Jihad Movement at Al-Nour Mosque in the camp.



However, later in the day the group released another statement praising the Hamas Movement and Osbat al-Ansar for the move.

