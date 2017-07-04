Syrian hackers take down Lebanese state television website

Lebanon's state television website Tuesday was hacked by five Syrian nationals, who condemned the Lebanese Army for its treatment of Syrian refugees following a suicide attack in Arsal last week.



The statement condemned the Lebanese Army's preemptive strikes in Syrian refugee camps to combat extremism, notably during a crackdown that followed a series of attacks during camp inspections in Arsal last Friday.



Five suicide bombers Friday targeted units from the Lebanese Army's Airborne Regiment as they inspected the Nawar and Qareiah camps. An explosive device and a grenade were also used in the series of assaults, which wounded seven soldiers and killed one Syrian refugee girl.



Amouri reportedly has been running Nawar camp for a year, and was preparing to carry out terror attacks against the Army in Arsal.

...