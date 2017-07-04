MP “doesn’t mind” Assad cooperation on refugees

Development and Liberation bloc MP Michel Musa Tuesday said he "doesn't mind" corresponding with the Syrian government on the refugee crisis.



Musa's comments clashed with those made by Minister of State for Refugee Affairs Mouin Merehbi on Monday .



Merehbi insisted that Syrian refugees should be repatriated only in coordination with the United Nations.



There are 1.01 million Syrian refugees registered with the UNHCR in Lebanon, but Lebanese authorities put the actual number at around 1.5 million.

