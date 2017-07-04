Gemayel blasts justice minister following Machnouk's judiciary comments

Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk received backlash Tuesday over comments he made about political intervention in the judiciary.



In a statement released by the Internal Security Forces Friday, the force said 177 suspects were wanted in connection to celebratory gunfire after the results of the national exams last week.



By Friday evening, police had apprehended 25 suspects, and by Sunday they had arrested 50 more, bringing the total number of arrests to 75 .



An individual found guilty of celebratory shooting can serve up to six months in prison.

...