East Lebanon town feels the heat with power outage

The municipality of the east Lebanon town of Al-Qaa Tuesday published a letter to the Energy Ministry on state media, demanding electricity for reasons of security and economy.



Matar explained that the lack of power in the town impacts the water supply as well.



Five suicide bombers Friday targeted units from the Lebanese Army's Airborne Regiment as they inspected the Nawar and Qareiah camps.



Amouri reportedly has been running Nawar camp for a year, and was preparing to carry out terror attacks against the Army in Arsal.



Matar said he hoped that the government would guarantee electricity 24/7 .



Matar expressed concern Tuesday over the town's security situation.

...