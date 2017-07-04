Kaag cancels south Lebanon Palestinian refugee camp visit over security concern

United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon Sigrid Kaag canceled a visit to Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp, scheduled for Tuesday, due to security concerns.



The special coordinator was recommended by both Lebanese and Palestinian security officials to cancel her visit to the camp near Sidon due to "tensions within the camp and the spread of arms".



Ain al-Hilweh, home to around 100,000 Palestinian refugees, is notorious for harboring fugitives, and has been the scene of recent clashes between Palestinian factions and extremists sheltering in the camp.

...