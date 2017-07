Forty suspects arrested following the attacks in Arsal have Daesh (ISIS) and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham ties, according to a senior Lebanese security source.



Early on Friday, five suicide bombings, an explosive device and a grenade attack were launched against the Lebanese Army in Arsal, leaving seven soldiers wounded and one Syrian child dead.



In the aftermath of the attacks, which took place at the Nawar and Qareiah camps in the town, hundreds of Syrian refugees were detained.

...