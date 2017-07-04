President Aoun to attend first OIC Science and Technology Summit in Astana

President Michel Aoun Tuesday accepted an invitation to attend the first Organization of Islamic Cooperation Science and Technology Summit in Astana in September.



Aoun received an invitation to attend the two-day summit from a delegation headed by Kazakhstan's Deputy Foreign Minister Akylbek Kamaldinov, on behalf of President Nursultan Nazarbayev.



Having received the delegation at Baabda Palace, Aoun accepted the invitation, saying he hoped this would pave the way for stronger bilateral relations between Lebanon and Kazakhstan.

