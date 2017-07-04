Ibrahim warns Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon, talks recent arrests

Gen. Abbas Ibrahim warned of a security and a military trap that is being prepared for Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon, in remarks published Tuesday.



Speaking to the General Security magazine, Ibrahim said that this security and military trap could be aimed at drawing in Lebanon and the Palestinian refugees into delicate matters.



Some Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon, particularly Sidon's Ain al-Hilweh, have been criticized for being safe havens for militants and fugitives.



Touching on last month's arrest of seven members of a Daesh (ISIS) terror-network, Ibrahim said that a positive indication from the event was that no Lebanese nationals were involved.

