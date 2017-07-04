Lebanese Lawyer wins seats in an international bar association

A Lebanese Lawyer won two seats at International Criminal Court Bar Association in The Hague, Netherlands after an election this week.



The seats, won by Lebanese national Antonios Farouk Abou Kasm, were on the Defense Committee and the Professional Standards Advisory Committee.



Abou Kasm is a professor of Public International law, International Humanitarian Law and International and Regional Organizations at the Faculty of Law, Political and Administrative Sciences of the Lebanese University.

