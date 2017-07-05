Kaag cancels camp visit over security concerns

United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon Sigrid Kaag canceled a visit to Palestinian refugee camp Ain al-Hilweh scheduled for Tuesday due to security concerns.



Saturday's arrest of Khaled Massaad – also known as Khaled al-Sayyed – was reportedly the main cause of renewed instability in the camp. Hiding out in Ain al-Hilweh, Massaad was apprehended by Palestinian factions Hamas and Osbat al-Ansar, who then handed him over to Lebanese authorities.



The informal militant group, Al-Shabab al-Muslim released statements Sunday condemning the arrest, calling Hamas and Osbat al-Ansar "traitors" for handing Massaad over.

