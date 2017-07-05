Refugee girl dies in second lethal fire in days

The cause of the fire was still not clear as of Tuesday night.



However, Josep Zapater, head of the office of the United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, in the Bekaa Valley, told The Daily Star that the cause of the fire was still being investigated.



Another fire Sunday in the Bekaa Valley's Mindara quarter – between the towns of Al-Marj and Qubb Elias – killed one person, displaced hundreds of refugees and destroyed 100 tents.



Zapater noted that UNHCR has been dealing with fires in the Syrian refugee tented settlements for the last two to three years, though the issue was worse in 2015 .

...