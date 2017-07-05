Syrian hackers briefly hijack TeleLiban site

Lebanese state-run station TeleLiban's website was briefly hacked Tuesday, reportedly by five Syrian nationals over the Lebanese Army's alleged treatment of detainees during a raid on a refugee settlement near Arsal last week. The group of hackers calling themselves the Syrian Revolution Electronic Army redirected TeleLiban's website to another webpage with a Russian URL.



The statement condemned the Lebanese Army's recent raids on Syrian refugee settlements to apprehend extremists suspected of planning terrorist attacks.



The Army has not responded to reports that 19 people were killed in the operations.



Amouri reportedly has been running the Nawar camp for a year, and was preparing to carry out terror attacks against the Army posts in Arsal.



A senior military source confirmed the Army had been searching for a fugitive when the suicide attacks happened.

...