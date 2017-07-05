Arsal refugees seek U.N. help for return to northern Syria

A number of Syrian refugees in the northeastern border town of Arsal have asked to be transferred to a north Syrian border town with Turkey following a Lebanese Army operation in the area, The Daily Star learned Tuesday. The news came after 40 suspects arrested following the attacks in Arsal Friday, proved to have Daesh (ISIS) and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham ties, a senior Lebanese security source said.



The decision taken to move to Jarablus, the source said, came after the Army's operation last week in Arsal.



In the aftermath of the attacks, which took place at the Nawar and Qareiah camps in the town, hundreds of Syrian refugees were detained.



Late Tuesday, the Army issued a statement clarifying the reasons behind the death of four Syrian nationals that were arrested after last week's attacks.



The Army's detention of 355 Syrian refugees after the attacks was decried by Syrian opposition groups as well as by some local leaders.

...