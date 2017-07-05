General Security bust Daesh cell fronting as a fake football team

General Security Wednesday announced the arrest of four suspects believed to have links to Daesh (ISIS) who formed a fake football team to recruit young men into a terror cell.



In a statement, General Security said that the suspects, all Syrian nationals identified by their initials as B.S, Kh.S, M.Z and Y.Z were arrested.



They would then plan and carry out security missions for Daesh in Lebanon.



The suspects are believed to have recruited numerous young men to join them under the pretext that they were starting a football team.

...