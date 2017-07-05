Governor of South Lebanon bans celebratory gunfire and fireworks

Governor of South Lebanon Mansour Daou Wednesday issued a statement banning gunfire and fireworks upon the announcement of the grade 12 exam results.



The results for the grade 12 official exams will be announced Saturday, an event often met with celebratory gunfire and fireworks.



In late June, the Internal Security Forces released a list of 177 names detailing people suspected of having taken part in celebratory gunfire after the announcement of the Grade 9 Brevet exams.



In the statement, Daou banned fireworks completely for 24 hours following the announcement of the results.

