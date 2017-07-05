Activists protest alleged release of celebratory gunfire suspects

Lebanese activists Wednesday protested in Beirut against the alleged release of suspects involved in celebratory gunfire at the end of June, the state-run National News Agency reported.



The Internal Security Forces released a list of 90 suspects Saturday on charges of engaging in celebratory gunfire, more names were added over the following days.



If proven guilty, suspects of engaging in celebratory gunfire could face up to three years in prison.



During Wednesday's Cabinet meeting, Justice Minister Salim Jreissati said he would report to the government on the recent wave of celebratory gunfire within 15 days.

...